DTS Corporation Announces Share Buyback Plan

DTS Corporation has announced a plan to repurchase up to 1.6 million of its own shares, worth a maximum of ¥5 billion, as part of a strategy to improve capital efficiency and enhance shareholder returns. The repurchase will take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between December 2024 and March 2025, with plans to cancel the acquired shares by the end of March 2025.

