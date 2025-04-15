$DTIL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DTIL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,955,182 of trading volume.

$DTIL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DTIL:

$DTIL insiders have traded $DTIL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL AMOROSO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,814 shares for an estimated $202,061 .

. J. JEFFERSON SMITH (Chief Research Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,441 shares for an estimated $50,030 .

. DARIO SCIMECA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,788 shares for an estimated $48,916 .

. KEVIN BUEHLER has made 2 purchases buying 8,843 shares for an estimated $42,204 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GENO J GERMANO has made 2 purchases buying 6,855 shares for an estimated $33,411 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN ALEXANDER KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,113 shares for an estimated $30,316 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MELINDA BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 4,855 shares for an estimated $22,458 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $DTIL stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DTIL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DTIL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DTIL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DTIL forecast page.

You can track data on $DTIL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.