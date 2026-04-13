DTI vs. CLB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas - Field Services sector have probably already heard of Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) and Core Laboratories (CLB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Drilling Tools International Corp. and Core Laboratories are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DTI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DTI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.84, while CLB has a forward P/E of 21.03. We also note that DTI has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CLB currently has a PEG ratio of 14.41.

Another notable valuation metric for DTI is its P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CLB has a P/B of 2.82.

Based on these metrics and many more, DTI holds a Value grade of B, while CLB has a Value grade of C.

DTI stands above CLB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DTI is the superior value option right now.

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Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.