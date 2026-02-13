DTI Surges 82% in 6 Months: Should Investors Seize the Opportunity?

With Drilling Tools International Corporation’s DTI stock rising 82.3% in just six months, you can bet investors are paying attention. Surpassing expectations and outperforming competitors, DTI has set itself apart in the oil and gas sector. But the big question now is: should you jump on the movement, or is this surge too good to last? Let’s dig deeper and explore the factors behind DTI’s incredible rise, and how it stacks up against other operators like Halliburton Company HAL and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII.

Taking a Closer Look at DTI’s Unbelievable Growth

Over the past six months, DTI has far outpaced the Oil & Gas-Field Services sub-industry, which gained roughly 52.3% over the same period. The stock also delivered stronger returns than Halliburton, which rose around 61.1%, and Oceaneering International, up about 43.5%. Overall, the numbers show that DTI not only beat the sub-industry benchmark but also outperformed larger, more established players during the past six months.

6-Month Performance Comparison: DTI, HAL, OII and the Sub-Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

But why? What exactly is driving this explosive growth?

Strength Amid Challenges

The oil and gas sector is known for its cyclical nature, with plenty of ups and downs. Yet, despite the downturn in drilling, DTI has managed to remain financially strong. In third-quarter 2025, the company reported a solid $5.6 million in adjusted free cash flow and is targeting between $14 million and $19 million for the full year. This financial strength has enabled DTI to reduce its net debt to $46.9 million by the end of the third quarter, all while reinvesting in growth.

Additionally, DTI’s international expansion is gaining momentum. Revenues from the Eastern Hemisphere surged 41% year over year, now accounting for about 15% of the company’s total revenues. This growth signals that DTI’s presence outside North America is steadily increasing.



Image Source: Drilling Tools International Corporation

Backbone of Drilling Tools International

DTI is not just any player in the oil and gas industry — it is a trusted provider of specialized equipment and services that power the industry. Whether it is downhole tool rentals, machining or inspection services, DTI is at the heart of drilling operations and wellbore construction. The company operates across North America, Europe and the Middle East, supporting everything from routine drilling projects to complex, high-stakes operations.

Its diverse fleet of equipment — from drill pipes to blowout preventers — has become a vital resource for energy companies, particularly those tackling more demanding drilling projects. So, it is no wonder that DTI has earned a reputation for reliability.

Despite brutal competition from industry giants like Halliburton and Oceaneering International, DTI has carved out its own niche by consistently delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of the oil and gas industry.

Advantages of DTI: Value and Financial Performance

What makes DTI stand out is its valuation. Despite strong performance, DTI is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of just 0.81, well below the sub-industry average of 1.49. This suggests DTI stock might be undervalued, making it an attractive proposition for investors seeking growth at a bargain. With a Zacks Value Score of A, DTI is definitely a stock worth watching for those looking for the next big opportunity in the sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is positioning itself for the next industry upturn by focusing on three core strategies: smart cost management, cutting-edge technology and strategic growth. DTI has streamlined its operations to stay financially resilient in tough times, while investing in innovative technologies such as the Drill-N-Ream and Deep Casing Tools to enhance future drilling efficiency. Through the "OneDTI" initiative, the company is also expanding its global footprint and scalability via recent acquisitions. With more than 60% of active North American rigs using DTI’s equipment, it is setting a status as a trusted industry partner.

Challenges That Could Temper DTI’s Momentum

Despite its success, DTI is not without risks. The company reported a 3.2% year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenues and posted a net loss of $0.9 million. North American rig counts also fell 5%, while product sales dropped 42% to $7 million — contributing to some revenue volatility. Management has acknowledged that market uncertainty will likely continue to cause disruptions, particularly in terms of pricing pressure and utilization challenges.

DTI also faces geopolitical risks tied to its international operations and seasonal softness in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, the company is dealing with a $1.9 million goodwill impairment and significant capital expenditures (capex) projected between $18 million and $23 million for 2025. With a $10 million share buyback program in the mix, these factors suggest that DTI’s road to sustained growth may not be entirely smooth.

Verdict: To Buy or Hold DTI?

DTI has demonstrated resilience in a challenging environment, posting solid free cash flow, reducing net debt and expanding its international presence. The company’s focus on cost-saving measures, proprietary drilling tools and synergies from acquisitions positions it well for an eventual industry recovery. However, near-term challenges persist, including revenue pullbacks, ongoing pricing and utilization pressures and geopolitical risks tied to its international operations. Significant capex spending and seasonal softness expected in the fourth quarter further complicate matters.

Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.