Is DTI Stock a Buy Now? Valuation, Outlook, and Catalysts

Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI is trying to prove it can be more than a U.S.-land cycle play. The core pitch is simple: a rental-led model that throws off cash, plus a growing international footprint that can smooth volatility.



With management expecting a soft first half of 2026 and a modest improvement later in the year, the near-term setup is as much about execution as it is about valuation.

DTI Stock Snapshot: What the Numbers Say Today

DTI last traded at $3.76 (as of 03/19/2026), giving the company a market capitalization of about $132.3 million.



Consensus estimates point to 2026 sales of $162 million and earnings of $0.19 per share, with quarterly numbers implying a gradual revenue build through the year. In other words, investors are underwriting stabilization first, then a step-up tied to utilization and mix.

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Drilling Tools’ 2026 Outlook and Profit Targets

Management’s 2026 outlook calls for revenue of $155-$170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $35-$45 million, implying a 23%-26% margin range. Capital expenditures are expected at $18-$23 million. Adjusted free cash flow is guided to $17-$22 million, which management translates to an 11%-13% free cash flow margin.



That cash profile is closely linked to DTI’s rental-heavy model. In fiscal 2025, tool rentals represented 80% of revenue, with product sales at 20%. A large fleet supported by in-house manufacturing, inspection, and refurbishment helps keep tools deployed and ready, which supports utilization even in slower markets. Disciplined spending and conservative assumptions are central to the free cash flow range.

DTI’s Zacks Signals and Style Score Takeaways

DTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). On the Style Score side, the stock posts a VGM score of C, with Value at B, Growth at D, and Momentum at C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Taken together, the mix points to a more valuation-supported setup than a classic growth or momentum story. The Value score suggests the market may still be discounting DTI’s outlook, while the weaker Growth and middling Momentum scores underline why near-term delivery, especially through the back half of 2026, remains important to investor confidence.

Drilling Tools’ Global Mix Shift and What It Changes

A central part of the thesis is that a higher international mix reduces reliance on U.S. land markets and can dampen cyclicality. In 2025, the Eastern Hemisphere contributed about 14% of revenue, up from around 8% in 2024, with further gains expected in 2026. The company sees growth supported by new service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, plus increasing adoption of tools like ClearPath and Deep Casing internationally.



The shift is already visible in recent results. The Eastern Hemisphere represented 14% of fourth-quarter 2025 revenue, and the full-year 2025 mix moved to the same 14% level as international momentum improved. If that contribution continues rising, DTI’s earnings profile should become less tethered to U.S. land swings as activity normalizes.

DTI’s Acquisition Playbook and “One DTI” Synergies

DTI has leaned on acquisitions to broaden its tool portfolio and expand its footprint. Since going public in 2023, the company has completed four deals and integrated them under its “One DTI” platform. The company achieved 100% of targeted $4.5 million in synergies, and it has identified additional upside beyond that initial goal.



Integration progress matters because it reduces, but does not eliminate, future integration risk. DTI has also folded acquisitions into its COMPASS and enterprise resource planning systems, which supports standardization and scaling across facilities and customers. With the industry still described as highly fragmented, the playbook is designed to pair consolidation with a clearer operational backbone.

Drilling Tools’ Balance Sheet: Deleveraging and Optionality

DTI exited 2025 with cash of $3.6 million and net debt of $42.2 million. Net leverage was 1.1X. During the second half of 2025, the company paid down roughly $11 million of debt.



Capital allocation remains oriented toward further deleveraging in 2026, with most free cash flow expected to go toward additional debt reduction while maintaining flexibility for acquisitions and buybacks. DTI also repurchased about $660,000 of common shares in the second half of 2025 at an average price of $2.17, showing management is willing to use repurchases opportunistically when the balance sheet allows.

DTI Valuation vs. Peers: The Debate in One Section

DTI trades at about 0.81X forward 12-month sales, versus 1.53X for the Zacks sub-industry, 1.61X for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector, and 4.89X for the S&P 500. Over the past five years, DTI’s forward sales multiple has ranged from 0.32X to 1.01X, with a median of 0.66X, framing the argument that execution could support a re-rating toward the upper end of its range.



For context, industry peers often compete across different parts of the oilfield services value chain. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. NCSM focuses on completion and stimulation solutions used in unconventional development. Core Laboratories Inc. CLB is oriented toward reservoir description and production enhancement, which tends to be more laboratory and analytics-driven than tool rental. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. RNGR provides well service rigs and wireline services that support field activity and well work. Against that backdrop, DTI’s discount can be read as skepticism about timing and cycle risk, not a lack of end-market relevance.

Drilling Tools’ Bear Case Checklist Before You Buy

Before buying, investors should pressure-test the path embedded in 2026 expectations:

• Does first-half softness last longer than anticipated, delaying any meaningful earnings inflection?

• Is the second-half lift weaker than expected, limiting the utilization and revenue improvement investors are counting on?

• Do project timing and Middle East tenders slip, reducing the benefit from international momentum?

• Do rapid activity increases strain supply chains and delay deployments during ramp-ups?

• Does customer concentration translate into pricing pressure as large customers push for concessions in weaker markets?







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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