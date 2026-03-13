DTF Tax-Free Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DTF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, DTF Tax-Free Income Fund (Symbol: DTF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0325, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of DTF's recent stock price of $11.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DTF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.9491 per share, with $11.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.49.

DTF Tax-Free Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, DTF Tax-Free Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.