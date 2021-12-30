DTEGY or TU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Communication Services sector have probably already heard of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) and Telus (TU). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Deutsche Telekom AG has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Telus has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that DTEGY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DTEGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.39, while TU has a forward P/E of 27.17. We also note that DTEGY has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02.

Another notable valuation metric for DTEGY is its P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TU has a P/B of 2.51.

These metrics, and several others, help DTEGY earn a Value grade of A, while TU has been given a Value grade of C.

DTEGY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DTEGY is likely the superior value option right now.

