DTE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.15, changing hands as high as $107.90 per share. DTE Energy Co shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTE's low point in its 52 week range is $90.14 per share, with $122.405 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.74. The DTE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

