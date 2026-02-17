DTE Energy's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 8.6%. The bottom line increased 9.3% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.51.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.77 per share compared with $1.41 in the prior-year quarter.



For 2025, the company reported operating earnings of $7.36 per share, higher than the prior-year figure of $6.83.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $343 million compared with $314 million in the year-ago period.



DTE Electric invested more than $3.6 billion toward boosting reliability and building cleaner energy generation. DTE Gas invested $661 million to upgrade its natural gas system.



During the quarter, the company negotiated its first hyperscale data center contracts to provide 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of load to power Oracle’s new data center in Saline Township, MI, paving the way to deliver significant affordability benefits to its customers.

Segmental Details of DTE

DTE Electric: The segment reported earnings of $1.01 per share compared with 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment reported operating earnings of 58 cents per share compared with 50 cents in the year-ago period.



Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 40 cents per share compared with 56 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024.

DTE’s 2026 Guidance

DTE Energy has provided its 2026 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.59-$7.73. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.72, which is near the higher end of the company’s guided range.

DTE’s Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

Edison International EIX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 40%.



EIX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 10.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $4.38 billion, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 9.9%.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 17.1%.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $937.84 million, which implies a year-over-year decline of 3.9%.



The AES Corporation AES is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $3.49 billion, which implies year-over-year growth of 17.8%.



