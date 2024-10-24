DTE Energy's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 by 18.7%. The bottom line also improved a solid 54.2% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.44.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.30 per share compared with $1.61 in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The operating net income in the quarter was $460 million compared with $298 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled $2.11 per share compared with $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment reported operating loss of 6 cents per share compared with a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago period.

Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 27 cents per share compared with 43 cents in the third quarter of 2023.

2024 Guidance

DTE Energy reiterated its 2024 operating EPS projection. The company still expects operating EPS to be in the range of $6.54-$6.83. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.70 per share, which lies just above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Recent Utility Release

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 5.1%. The bottom line was also up nearly 12.8% year over year.

Operating revenues totaled $7.56 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.45 billion by 10.5%. The top line improved 5.5% year over year.

Upcoming Releases

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is set to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 89 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales indicates an increase of 2.7% from the year-ago level. FirstEnergy delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.66% in the trailing four quarters.

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.10.

Alliant Energy’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 6.80%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales indicates an increase of 0.3% from the prior-year reported actuals.

