DTE Energy's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 7.1%. The bottom line also increased 1.4% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.22.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.01 per share compared with $2.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of DTE’s Q3 Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $468 million compared with $460 million in the year-ago period.



The company invested $3 billion through the third quarter of 2025. The investments are focused on upgrading and modernizing its electric and natural gas infrastructure and transitioning to cleaner power generation to provide customers with energy that is safer, cleaner, more reliable and affordable.



During the quarter, the company executed 1.4-gigawatt (GW) data center agreement, creating significant affordability benefits for existing customers.

Segmental Details of DTE

DTE Electric: The segment reported earnings of $2.44 per share compared with $2.11 in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment recorded a loss of 18 cents per share compared with a loss of 6 cents in the year-ago period.



Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 30 cents per share compared with 35 cents in the third quarter of 2024.

DTE’s 2025 Guidance

DTE Energy reiterated its 2025 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.09-$7.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.23, which is the higher end of the company’s guided range.

DTE’s Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues totaled $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line also increased 61.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The top line also came in 7.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.86 billion.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 4.8%. The bottom line also improved 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.50.



Entergy reported revenues of $3.81 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion by 8.6%. The top line also inched up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.39 billion.



