DTE Energy's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Year Over Year

DTE Energy Company DTE reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 by 0.7%. The bottom line also declined 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.43.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.10 per share compared with $1.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of DTE’s Q2 Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $283 million compared with $296 million in the year-ago period.

In the first half of 2025, DTE invested $1.8 billion to enhance electric infrastructure and boost service reliability for its customers.

In April, the company commenced construction of the 100-megawatt (“MW”) Cold Creek Solar Park near Coldwater, MI. It also began operations at the 80 MW Pine River Solar Park in Pine River Township, mid-Michigan.

Segmental Details of DTE

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment reported earnings of $1.53 per share compared with $1.34 in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment recorded earnings of 3 cents per share compared with 6 cents in the year-ago period.



Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 27 cents per share compared with 23 cents in the second quarter of 2024.

DTE’s 2025 Guidance

DTE Energy reiterated its 2025 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.09-$7.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.22, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.

DTE’s Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Utility Releases

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. The bottom line also declined 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 36 cents.



CNP generated revenues of $1.94 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The top line also came in 2% higher than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.91 billion.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

An Upcoming Utility Release

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.31 billion, which calls for a 9.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 63 cents per share, which implies an improvement of 16.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

