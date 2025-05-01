DTE Energy's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Year Over Year

DTE Energy Company DTE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 by 6.1%. The bottom line also improved 25.7% from the year-ago reported figure of $1.67.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.14 per share compared with $1.51 in the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar)

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $436 million compared with $346 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled 71 cents per share compared with 94 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment reported earnings of 99 cents per share compared with 74 cents in the year-ago period.

Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 35 cents per share compared with 6 cents in the first quarter of 2024.

2025 Guidance

DTE Energy reiterated its 2025 operating EPS guidance. The company expects the metric to be in the range of $7.09-$7.23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.24 per share, which lies above the company’s guided range.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%.

The company reported operating revenues of $6.24 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%.

FirstEnergy FE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%.

The company reported operating revenues of $3.77 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion by 3.2%.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.02 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%.

The company reported operating revenues of $2.45 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion by 8.9%.

