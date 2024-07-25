DTE Energy's (DTE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

DTE Energy Company DTE reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 21.2%. The bottom line also improved a solid 44.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 99 cents.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.55 per share compared with 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The operating net income in the quarter was $296 million compared with $206 million in the year-ago period.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DTE Energy Company Quote

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled $1.34 per share compared with 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment’s reported operating earnings of 6 cents per share compared with 12 cents in the year-ago period.

Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 23 cents per share compared with 29 cents in the second quarter of 2023.

2024 Guidance

DTE Energy reiterated its 2024 operating EPS projection. The company still expects operating EPS to be in the range of $6.54-$6.83. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.69 per share, which is almost in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 3.2%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.1% year over year.

Operating revenues totaled $6.06 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 billion by 16.8%. The top line plunged 17.4% year over year.

AVANGRID, Inc. AGR reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 49 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 81.5%. The bottom line also increased 133.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 21 cents.

Operating revenues amounted to $1.92 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion by 11.9%. The top line also increased 21.2% from $1.59 billion reported in the comparable period of 2023.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 66 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 4.8%. The bottom line, however, declined 12% from 75 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating revenues totaled $1.61 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion by 5%. The top line, however, increased 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.