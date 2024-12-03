News & Insights

DTE Energy upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

December 03, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

UBS upgraded DTE Energy (DTE) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $143, up from $129. The firm says the stock is mis-pricing the company’s top quartile Michigan regulatory environment, 6.9% utility earnings growth, exposure to Section 45z tax credits and its limited need for equity. DTE trades at a 7% discount to the utility group versus a 3% five year average premium, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

