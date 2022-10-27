DTE Energy Q3 Earnings Surge, Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co (DTE), a diversified energy company, on Thursday posted a surge in earnings for the third-quarter, that surpassed the average estimates. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its full-year operating earnings outlook.

For the third-quarter, the Detroit-based firm posted earnings of $387 million or $1.99 per share, significantly higher than last year's $25 million or $0.13 per share.

Thirteen-analysts, on average polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to post EPS of $1.58. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Operating earnings were at $311 million or $1.60 per share, compared with $334 million or $1.72 per share, posted for the same period a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, DTE Energy still projects operating EPS of $5.90 to $6.10.

