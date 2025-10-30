Markets
DTE Energy Q3 Earnings Decline, Confirms FY25 Operating EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Company (DTE), Thursday reported third quarter earnings of $419 million or $2.01 per diluted share, compared with $477 million, or $2.30 per diluted share in 2024.

Operating earnings for the third quarter amounted to $468 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with last year's $460 million, or $2.22 per diluted share.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $2.11 per share for the period.

DTE Energy further confirmed 2025 operating EPS guidance of $7.09 - $7.23. It also provided a 2026 operating EPS early outlook guidance range of $7.59 - $7.73.

Analysts, on average, expect earnings of $7.22 and $7.74 for the fiscal year 2025 and 2026, respectively.

In the pre-market hours, DTE is trading at $140.80, up 1.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

