DTE Energy Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Reaffirms 2023 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy (DTE) reported second quarter earnings of $201 million or $0.97 per share, compared with $37 million, or $0.19 per share, prior year. Operating earnings were $206 million, or $0.99 per share, compared with $171 million, or $0.88 per share, last year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.93, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

DTE Energy reaffirmed 2023 operating EPS guidance of $6.09 - $6.40.

"Our 2023 plan is on track as we continue to deliver for our team members, communities, customers and shareholders," David Ruud, DTE EVP and CFO, said.

