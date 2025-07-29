DTE Energy Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - DTE Energy Co. (DTE) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $229 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Looking ahead to the full year, DTE Energy reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance of $7.09 to $7.23 per share, in line with analysts' forecast of $7.22 per share.

For the full-year 2024, the company had recorded operating earnings of $6.83 per share. Operating earnings exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments, and discontinued operations.

DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $229 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.55 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.09 - $7.23

