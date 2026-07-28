DTE Energy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) said it earned operating income of $274 million, or $1.32 per share, in the second quarter of 2026 and said results keep it on track to reach the high end of its full-year operating EPS guidance range.

President and CEO Joi Harris said the company continued to advance reliability investments, regulatory filings and large-load data-center development while maintaining a focus on customer affordability. CFO David Ruud said the company’s five-year plan continues to support 6% to 8% operating EPS growth through 2030.

Quarterly performance and funding plan

DTE Electric reported second-quarter earnings of $270 million, down $48 million from the prior-year period. Ruud attributed the decline primarily to tax timing, higher rate-base costs and colder weather, partly offset by rate implementation.

He noted that DTE Electric recorded a $62 million positive tax-timing variance in the second quarter of 2025 related to the timing of a renewable project entering service. Beginning in 2026, investment tax credits on renewable projects at DTE Electric will be recognized evenly during the year, which Ruud said should reduce quarterly volatility.

DTE Gas earnings were $10 million below the second quarter of 2025, reflecting higher rate-base and operations and maintenance costs and warmer weather, partially offset by infrastructure-recovery-mechanism revenue. DTE Vantage earned $45 million, up $14 million year over year, driven by higher earnings in its Customer Energy Solutions and renewable natural gas platforms.

Energy Trading earned $41 million, up $17 million from a year earlier, primarily because of timing in the power portfolio, including a partial reversal of first-quarter timing effects. Ruud said DTE remains “highly confident” in reaching the high end of Energy Trading’s full-year guidance range.

The company plans annual equity issuances of $500 million to $600 million from 2026 through 2028, with similar levels expected through 2030, to support its capital investment program. DTE priced about $350 million of equity through forward-sale agreements in the first quarter and another $150 million in the second quarter, completing its equity needs for 2026. The shares are expected to be issued when the forward sales settle in the fourth quarter.

Reliability investments follow severe July storm

Harris said a severe, fast-moving storm at the start of July affected nearly 400,000 customers and caused more than 600 broken poles, along with extensive tree-related damage outside utility-maintained rights of way. She said weather models did not anticipate the severity of the event, and restoration times extended beyond DTE’s typical targets because of the widespread damage across the Midwest.

The company brought in crews from as far as Oklahoma and Texas to assist restoration efforts. Harris said areas that had received substantial reliability investments performed better during the storm, supporting DTE’s case for continued grid upgrades.

DTE plans to invest about $11 billion over the next five years in reliability improvements. Its strategy includes expanded automation, system hardening, modernization and tree trimming. The company installed more than 700 automated devices in 2025, about 20% above plan, and expects to deploy more than 500 additional devices in 2026.

DTE completed more than 200 miles of targeted hardening work and nearly 1,000 miles of pole-top maintenance in 2025.

The company plans roughly 1,700 miles of maintenance work in 2026.

In 2025, DTE converted more than 70 miles of 4.8-kilovolt circuits to higher voltage and rebuilt more than 20 miles of sub-transmission infrastructure.

Harris said outage duration improved 90% from 2023 through 2025, when DTE achieved its best all-weather SAIDI performance in nearly two decades. Across the five major storms preceding July’s event, the company restored an average of 97% of customers within 24 hours and nearly all customers within 48 hours, she said.

Data-center pipeline and customer affordability

DTE said it has 2.4 gigawatts of executed data-center agreements. The approved 1.4-gigawatt Oracle data-center project is under construction, while a 1-gigawatt agreement with Google remains before the Michigan Public Service Commission, or MPSC. The Google project is expected to provide upside to DTE’s current long-term plan if approved.

Harris said the company sees another 5 gigawatts to 6 gigawatts of pipeline opportunities, including roughly 2 gigawatts in advanced discussions. DTE is targeting an additional agreement by the end of 2026. She described the advanced pipeline as involving several hyperscale and colocation customers, with commercial discussions, load-ramp modeling, zoning and site-plan processes continuing.

According to Harris, the principal hurdle for many prospective projects is obtaining zoning. For colocation developers, she said a site that is zoned and ready for power can help attract a customer seeking speed to power.

The company expects the Oracle project, once fully ramped, to provide about $300 million in annual benefits for existing customers. DTE estimates the Google project could generate roughly $1.7 billion in customer benefits over the life of its contract. Harris said large, steady loads can absorb a significant portion of fixed system costs.

Ruud said DTE’s large-load agreements include customer protections intended to prevent stranded-asset risk. He cited provisions including load ramps and minimum monthly charges equal to 80% of minimum billing demand for 10 years or longer in some cases. Discussing Oracle, Ruud said a recent S&P credit downgrade did not change DTE’s expectation for the project’s construction or timing, and said the contract includes additional collateral requirements at specified downgrade triggers.

Regulatory outlook

DTE’s electric rate case seeks investments in reliability and grid modernization, including nearly $800 million of capital in its infrastructure recovery mechanism through 2030. The company has proposed a mechanism to return excess margin to customers if Oracle’s load ramps faster than assumed in the rate case.

Harris said that if the proposed mechanism is approved, DTE would not expect to file another electric rate case until at least 2028. She added that an increase in the infrastructure recovery mechanism to near $1 billion could extend that period by about six months, while additional load above Oracle could further delay a subsequent filing.

The company expects to file its integrated resource plan in the third quarter. Harris said the base case will include the Oracle and Google agreements, while a higher-demand case will account for DTE’s full data-center pipeline. The filing will also include renewable portfolio standard updates.

Ruud said incremental electric rate relief implemented in March, an expected gas order in September, utility timing reversals and continued nonutility performance support DTE’s confidence in reaching the high end of 2026 guidance.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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