DTE Energy price target raised to $145 from $133 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton raised the firm’s price target on DTE Energy (DTE) to $145 from $133 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. DTE’s execution appears to be back on track, and Wells Fargo doesn’t expect any changes to its 6%-8% long-term EPS compound annual growth target, the analyst tells investors in a research note. A “constructive” resolution of electric and gas general rate cases is expected in the months ahead, the firm says.

