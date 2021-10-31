DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To US$0.89

DTE Energy Company's (NYSE:DTE) dividend is being reduced to US$0.89 on the 15th of January. This means the annual payment is 20% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

DTE Energy Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.6%. However, if the dividend continues growing along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio getting very high over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:DTE Historic Dividend October 31st 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$2.24 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$3.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.6% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 2.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

DTE Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for DTE Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

