DTE Energy Invested $2.2 Bln With Michigan Businesses In 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Diversified energy company DTE Energy (DTE) announced Wednesday it has invested $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2021, creating and sustaining more than 10,000 jobs across the state.

DTE has invested nearly $16 billion with Michigan-based vendors since 2010, creating and sustaining 54,000 Michigan jobs. The company invests five times more with local businesses than it did a decade ago.

In addition to Michigan investment, at the same time, DTE is increasing spending with suppliers owned by women, minorities, veterans, and members of the LGBT community.

Recently, DTE also expanded its diverse supplier outreach to include disability-owned businesses. In 2021, the company spent more than $715 million with certified diverse suppliers and $820 million with businesses located in Detroit.

The recent contract with DTE has enabled Williams Electric to hire an additional staff member and purchase new equipment. They are also bringing on more temporary skilled labor from the local union hall.

