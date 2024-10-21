DTE Energy initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of DTE Energy (DTE) with a Hold rating and $137 price target The firm forecasts a 7.7% EPS compound annual growth rate in 2024-28, versus guidance of 6%-8%, and expects DTE Vantage to grow slightly faster than $15M per year in earnings, or an 11% CAGR, through 2028. However, shares appear to be pricing in a similar result, causing the firm to await “a better entry point,” the analyst tells investors.

