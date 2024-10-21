DTE Energy initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of DTE Energy (DTE) with a Hold rating and $137 price target The firm forecasts a 7.7% EPS compound annual growth rate in 2024-28, versus guidance of 6%-8%, and expects DTE Vantage to grow slightly faster than $15M per year in earnings, or an 11% CAGR, through 2028. However, shares appear to be pricing in a similar result, causing the firm to await “a better entry point,” the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DTE:
- DTE Energy price target raised to $137 from $128 at Barclays
- DTE Energy price target raised to $136 from $130 at KeyBanc
- DTE Energy broke ground on three new solar parks in last 4 months
- DTE Energy price target raised to $128 from $121 at Morgan Stanley
- DTE Energy issues statement in response to audit of electric distribution system
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.