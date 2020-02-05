DTE Energy Guides FY20 Operating EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, DTE Energy Co. (DTE) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project operating earnings in the range of $6.47 to $6.75 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.62 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

