DTE Energy FY22 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - DTE Energy (DTE) reported 2022 earnings of $1.1 billion, or $5.52 per share, compared with $907 million, or $4.67 per share in 2021. Operating earnings for the year were $1.2 billion, or $6.10 per share, compared with 2021 operating earnings of $1.2 billion, or $5.99 per share.

Fourth quarter earnings per share was $1.31 compared to $1.57, prior year. Operating earnings per share increased to $1.31 from $1.05. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

David Ruud, DTE CFO, said: "The company successfully met its financial goals while providing reliable, affordable service for our customers. We are well positioned to meet our financial goals in 2023 and over the longer-term."

DTE Energy confirmed 2023 operating EPS guidance of $6.09 - $6.40.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.