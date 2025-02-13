DTE ENERGY Earnings Results: $DTE Reports Quarterly Earnings

DTE ENERGY ($DTE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, beating estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $-999,000,000, missing estimates of $3,346,263,320 by $-4,345,263,320.
DTE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of DTE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 7,019,372 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $847,589,169
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,477,941 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $189,782,403
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 879,670 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,220,152
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 760,750 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,860,562
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 732,286 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $94,032,845
- STATE STREET CORP added 662,569 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,080,485
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 582,643 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,354,142
DTE ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $3,078,493 of award payments to $DTE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY24 P4 DTE DTE NATURAL GAS ANNUAL: $943,890
- FY24 P4 DTE DTE ELECTRIC ANNUAL: $909,784
- DTE NATURAL GAS OCT 2024: $525,000
- FY25 P4 DTE ENERGY ELECTRIC OCT 2024: $464,000
- THIS IS AN ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICE ACTION FOR DETROIT DISTRICT OFFICE WITH POP OF 1 APRIL 2022 TO 31 MARCH...: $95,000
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.