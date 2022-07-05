DTE Energy (DTP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.19, changing hands as low as $50.77 per share. DTE Energy Co shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.31 per share, with $54.7275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.