DTE Energy (DTE) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

DTE Energy in Focus

Headquartered in Detroit, DTE Energy (DTE) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 12.93% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $1.09 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.2%. In comparison, the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield is 2.98%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.6%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.36 is up 5.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, DTE Energy has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.01%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. DTE Energy's current payout ratio is 60%, meaning it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

DTE is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $7.24 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 6%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, DTE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

