DTE Energy (DTE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DTE Energy Corporation DTE is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 5, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.5%.



In the trailing four quarters, the company came up with a negative earnings surprise of 2.41%, on average.



Let's take a closer look at the factors influencing DTE Energy’s upcoming results.



Factors at Play



DTE Energy's service territories witnessed heavy precipitation during most part of fourth-quarter 2019. The quarter, moreover, ended with above-normal snowfall throughout Michigan. Such weather conditions are likely to have resulted in higher electricity demand, which in turn might have boosted DTE Energy’s top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3,975 million, indicating a 6% improvement from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



At the end of the third quarter, DTE Energy increased its full-year operating earnings per share (EPS) guidance, primarily owing to the strong performance it witnessed at all business segments across the first three quarters. Moreover, new electric rates implemented in May 2019, are expected to have boosted the quarterly bottom-line performance. Such positive projections along with solid top-line growth are expected to have driven the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.



Considering the aforementioned developments, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, indicating a 41.8% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Earnings Whispers



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DTE Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few players from the Utilities sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Ameren Corp. AEE has an Earnings ESP of +2.73% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will announce fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 26.



The AES Corp. AES has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will announce fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 28.



CenterPoint Energy CNP has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will announce fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 27.



