DTE Energy (DTE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DTE Energy Corporation DTE is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the trailing four quarters, DTE Energy came up with an earnings surprise of 11.99%, on average.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

DTE Energy's first-quarter results are expected to reflect elevated residential sales arising from the huge number of people working from home.



The company has been strongly focusing on reducing overall costs and improving customer satisfaction by upgrading its systems. Furthermore, the utility’s disciplined operational and maintenance expenses are likely to have supported its financials as well during the first quarter. In line with such developments, we remain optimistic about the company’s bottom-line growth in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.13 billion, indicating 3.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.13, which indicates 28.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DTE Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: DTE Energy has an Earnings ESP of +3.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DTE Energy Company Price and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-eps-surprise | DTE Energy Company Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other players from the Utilities sector with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



CenterPoint Energy CNP has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Pacific Gas & Electric Company PCG has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

