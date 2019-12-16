DTE Energy (DTE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $127.13, changing hands as high as $127.16 per share. DTE Energy Co shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTE's low point in its 52 week range is $107.22 per share, with $134.367 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.