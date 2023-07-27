DTE Energy (DTE) Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

DTE Energy Company DTE reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 99 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents by 11.2%. The bottom line also improved 12.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 88 cents.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 97 cents per share compared with 19 cents in the prior year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the quarter was $206 million compared with $171 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations



DTE Electric: The segment’s earnings were 86 cents per share compared with 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment reported earnings of 12 cents per share compared with 3 cents in the year-ago period.



Non-Utility Operations: The segment reported operating earnings of 29 cents per share compared with 19 cents in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

2023 Guidance

DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2023 operating EPS projection in the range of $6.09-$6.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.18 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

