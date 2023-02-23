DTE Energy (DTE) Q4 Earnings Surpass, Reaffirms 2023 View

DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 by 7.4%. The bottom line also increased 24.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.05 per share.

For the full-year 2022, DTE reported operating earnings of $6.10 per share compared with $5.52 in the previous year’s quarter. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.00 per share by 1.7%.

Highlights of the Release

The operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $266 million compared with $265 million in the year-ago quarter.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DTE Energy Company Quote

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings amounted to $1.03 per share, up from 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment reported an operating income of 47 cents per share compared with 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Non-Utility Operations: Operating earnings of the segment totaled 4 cents per share compared with 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.

2023 Guidance

DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2023 operating EPS guidance in the range of $6.09-$6.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings, pegged at $6.23, lies just below the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE reported an EPS of 52 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bottom line improved 4% from 50 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Hawaiian Electric’s total revenues of $1,019.1 million in the fourth quarter improved 32.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $770.3 million. The rise in revenues can be attributed to increased contributions from the Electric Utility, Bank and other segments.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%. The bottom line was also up 24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the fourth quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $6,164 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,743 million by 7.3%. The top line improved 22.2% year over year.

Duke Energy Corporation DUK reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 26.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues came in at $7,351 million, which improved 20.2% from $6,117 million in the year-ago period. The reported top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,608 million by 11.2%.



Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.