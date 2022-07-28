DTE Energy (DTE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, EPS View Up

DTE Energy Company DTE reported second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 13.7%. The bottom line also decreased 27.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.22 per share.

The company reported GAAP earnings of 19 cents per share compared with the earnings of 92 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $171 million compared with $235 million in the year-ago quarter.

DTE Energy announced that it has put into operation the Blue Water Energy Center, which will provide cleaner, reliable and affordable power for 850,000 homes. This is DTE’s largest step in reducing carbon emissions to date.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DTE Energy Company Quote

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings amounted to 95 cents per share, down from $1.23 in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment recorded operating earnings of 3 cents per share compared with 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Non-Utility Operations: Operating earnings of the segment totaled 19 cents per share compared with 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

2022 Guidance

DTE Energy increased its 2022 operating EPS guidance range from $5.80-$6.00 to $5.90-$6.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, pegged at $6.02, lies above the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 8%. The bottom line was also up 14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the second quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $5,183 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,681 million by 8.8%. However, NEE’s top line improved 31.9% year over year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2022 operating EPS of $1.20, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 1.7%. The bottom line also improved 1.7% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

American Electric’s second-quarter revenues of $4,593.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,191.2 million by 9.6%. AEP expects 2022 operating earnings in the range of $4.87-$5.07 per share.

An Upcoming Release

Consolidated Edison ED is scheduled to report its earnings on Aug 4, 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, indicating growth of 9.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

Consolidated Edison boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.14 billion, suggesting growth of 5.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.