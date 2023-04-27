DTE Energy (DTE) Posts Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

DTE Energy Company DTE reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 by 3.6%. The bottom line also decreased 42.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.31 per share.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.16 per share compared with $2.03 in the prior year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the quarter totaled $274 million compared with $448 million in the year-ago period.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DTE Energy Company Quote

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s earnings were 49 cents per share compared with $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment reported earnings of 83 cents per share compared with $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.



Non-Utility Operations: Reported earnings in this segment were 13 cents per share compared with 7 cents in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2023 operating EPS guidance in the range of $6.09-$6.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.18 per share, which lies below the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 12%. The bottom line also increased 13.5% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



NextEra’s operating revenues were $6,716 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,777 million by 16.2%. The top line also improved 132.4% year over year.



Entergy Corporation ETR reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 14.9%. The reported figure also declined 13.6% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Entergy’s revenues of $2,981.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,804.2 million by 6.4%. The figure also improved 3.6% from $2,877.9 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher Electric revenues.



American Water Works AWK reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.91 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the year-ago period.



AWK’s revenues of $938 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.82%. The company reported revenues of $842 million in the prior-year quarter.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.