Is DTE Energy (DTE) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DTE Energy (DTE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DTE Energy is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DTE Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DTE has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, DTE Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MDU Resources (MDU). The stock has returned 27.4% year-to-date.

For MDU Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DTE Energy belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.3% this year, meaning that DTE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MDU Resources falls under the Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to DTE Energy and MDU Resources as they could maintain their solid performance.

