DTE Energy (DTE) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Detroit, MI based, DTE Energy Corp. DTE is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company’s largest regulated subsidiaries comprise DTE Electric Company and DTE Gas Company.

DTE Energy Company Price and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-eps-surprise | DTE Energy Company Quote

Surprise History

Coming to the earnings surprise, DTE Energy has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, resulting in a positive average surprise of 4.32%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, DTE Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following its second quarter 2019 earnings report which has just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



We have highlighted some of the key details from the just-released announcement below



Earnings: DTE Energy’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $2, which missed the Zacks Consensus

Estimate of $1.91.



Key Stats: The company raised its 2019 operating earnings per share guidance to the range of $6.06-$6.40.



Check back later for our full write up on this DTE Energy earnings report later!



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.