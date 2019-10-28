DTE Energy (DTE) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Hikes '19 EPS View

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2019 operating earnings per share of $1.91, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 by 4.7%. The bottom line also declined 11.5% from $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year downside can be attributable to severe storm activities that resulted in increased expenses for the company related to electricity restoration.



Highlights of the Release



During the quarter, the Michigan Public Service Commission provided conditional approval to DTE Energy's proposed purchase of three new Michigan wind parks, enhancing its renewable energy portfolio by almost 50% and addressing its commitment to provide clean, affordable and reliable power to its customers.



The company inked an agreement to acquire a midstream gathering and lateral system, which will enhance its Midstream's business and provide access to the growing Gulf Coast markets.



Operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $351 million compared with $388 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations



DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings totaled $307 million, up from $304 million in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment incurred an operating loss of $38 million compared with a loss of $28 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-Utility Operations: The operating earnings at this segment amounted to $127 million compared with $142 million in the year-ago quarter.



2019 Guidance



DTE Energy raised its 2019 operating earnings per share guidance to $6.06-$6.40 from $6.02-$6.38 projected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.24 for the company’s full-year earnings lies just above the

midpoint of its guided range.



Zacks Rank



DTE Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



