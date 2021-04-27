DTE Energy (DTE) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y

DTE Energy Company DTE reported first-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 13%. The bottom line improved 47% from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $473 million compared with $320 million in the year-ago quarter.



During the quarter, the company received regulatory approval for Phase 2 of its Electric Vehicle Charging Forward program. The utility also announced a voluntary greenhouse gas reduction program for DTE Gas customers.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings amounted to $1.07 per share, up from 49 cents in the prior-year quarter.

DTE Gas: The segment recorded operating earnings of 87 cents per share compared with 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Non-Utility Operations: Operating earnings in the segment totaled 67 cents per share compared with 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

DTE Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DTE Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DTE Energy Company Quote

2021 Guidance

DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2021 operating earnings per share guidance in the range of $6.88-$7.26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 for the company’s full-year earnings lies above the midpoint of its guidance range.

Zacks Rank

DTE Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 6.5%.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 1.5%.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.