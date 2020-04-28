DTE Energy (DTE) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q1,Down Y/Y

DTE Energy Company DTE reported first-quarter 2020 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 by 6.7%. The bottom line fell 19% from $2.05 in the year-ago quarter.



Highlights of the Release



Operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $320 million compared with $374 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company is providing assistance to low-income and vulnerable customers. It has ranked among top 10 energy companies in the United States for energy efficiency programs.

Segmental Details



Utility Operations



DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings amounted to 49 cents per share, down from 81 cents in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment recorded operating earnings of 63 cents per share compared with 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Non-Utility Operations: Operating earnings in the segment totaled 60 cents per share compared with 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.



2020 Guidance



DTE Energy reaffirmed its 2020 operating earnings per share guidance in the range of $6.47-$6.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.48 for the company’s full-year earnings lies below the midpoint of its guidance.



