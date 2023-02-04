DTE Energy (DTE) Declares $0.95 Dividend

DTE Energy said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $112.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 6.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.72% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is $130.49. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.72% from its latest reported closing price of $112.76.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is $15,397MM, a decrease of 20.63%. The projected annual EPS is $6.33, an increase of 8.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1440 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DTE is 0.2555%, a decrease of 8.3221%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 177,994K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,464,522 shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,663,882 shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 0.34% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,374,004 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,033,567 shares, representing a decrease of 22.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 26.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,188,788 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851,039 shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 1.20% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,849,200 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,431,298 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825,776 shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 39.23% over the last quarter.

DTE Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

