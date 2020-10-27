DTE Energy (DTE) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes '20 EPS View

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2020 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 by 26.7%. The bottom line also improved 36.6% from $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.46 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.73.

Highlights of the Release

Operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $504 million compared with $351 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company updated its MIGreenPower voluntary renewables plan with the Michigan Public Service Commission. The plan includes bringing online an additional 420 megawatts of solar energy by 2022, or enough clean energy to power 120,000 homes.



DTE Energy increased its dividend by 7% from the previous quarterly dividend of $1.0125 per share.

Segmental Details

Utility Operations

DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings amounted to $2.06 per share, up from $1.67 in the prior-year quarter.



DTE Gas: The segment recorded an operating loss of 10 cents per share compared with the operating loss of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Non-Utility Operations: Operating earnings in the segment totaled 78 cents per share compared with 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.

2020 Guidance

DTE Energy increased its 2020 operating EPS guidance range from $6.47-$6.75 to $6.90-$7.10.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $6.72 per share lies below the company’s guided range.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power AEP reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 0.7%.



NextEra Energy NEE reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 by 0.4%.

An Upcoming Release

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 2.

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



