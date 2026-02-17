DTE Energy Confirms FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.73 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, DTE is trading on the NYSE at $148.61, up $3.75 or 2.59 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.