DTE Energy Confirms FY26 Operating Earnings Outlook; Q1 Net Profit Tumbles

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) confirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.

For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings of $247 million or $1.19 per share, sharply lower than $445 million or $2.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, operating earnings for the quarter was $1.95 per share, compared to $2.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DTE is trading on the NYSE at $148.32, up $1.32 or 0.90 percent.

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