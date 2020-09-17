Dividends
DTE Energy Company (DTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

DTE Energy Company (DTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.04, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DTE was $119.04, representing a -12.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.67 and a 67.17% increase over the 52 week low of $71.21.

DTE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). DTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.33. Zacks Investment Research reports DTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.08%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

