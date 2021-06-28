DTE Energy Company (DTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

DTE Energy Company (DTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $131.27, the dividend yield is 3.31%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DTE was $131.27, representing a -9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.43 and a 27.01% increase over the 52 week low of $103.35.
DTE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). DTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.37. Zacks Investment Research reports DTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.64%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DTE Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to DTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DTE as a top-10 holding:
- Global X DAX Germany ETF (DTE)
- iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (DTE)
- Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DTE)
- Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (DTE)
- WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DTE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DAX with an increase of 11.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DTE at 4.77%.
