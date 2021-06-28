DTE Energy Company (DTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

DTE Energy Company (DTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DTE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $131.27, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DTE was $131.27, representing a -9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.43 and a 27.01% increase over the 52 week low of $103.35.

DTE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). DTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.37. Zacks Investment Research reports DTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.64%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DTE as a top-10 holding:

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DTE)

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (DTE)

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DTE)

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (DTE)

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DTE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DAX with an increase of 11.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DTE at 4.77%.

