DTE Energy Company (DTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

DTE Energy Company (DTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $123.55, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DTE was $123.55, representing a -8.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.67 and a 73.5% increase over the 52 week low of $71.21.

DTE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). DTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.06. Zacks Investment Research reports DTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.43%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DTE as a top-10 holding:

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX)

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR)

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG)

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DAX with an increase of 9.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DTE at 4.68%.

