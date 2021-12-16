DTE Energy Company (DTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

DTE Energy Company (DTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.885 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $119.6, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DTE was $119.6, representing a -17.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.43 and a 10.52% increase over the 52 week low of $108.22.

DTE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). DTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.52. Zacks Investment Research reports DTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.36%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dte Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DTE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (EWG)

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (DBGR)

Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 4.81% over the last 100 days. PUI has the highest percent weighting of DTE at 4.35%.

