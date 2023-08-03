News & Insights

DTE Energy Co. - 5.25% DB REDEEM 01 (DTW) Price Target Decreased by 5.34% to 27.27

August 03, 2023 — 04:09 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for DTE Energy Co. - 5.25% DB REDEEM 01 (NYSE:DTW) has been revised to 27.27 / share. This is an decrease of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 28.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.39 to a high of 31.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.93% from the latest reported closing price of 23.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Co. - 5.25% DB REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTW is 0.40%, a decrease of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 5,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DTW / DTE Energy Co. - 5.25% DB REDEEM 01/12/2077 USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,197K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 8.12% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 748K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 340K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 331K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 16.31% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 330K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing a decrease of 144.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 54.86% over the last quarter.

